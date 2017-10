YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police responded to a fight involving a shooting in the middle of Market Street overnight Saturday.

It happened near the intersection of Market and Hylda streets.

Police say, at some point, multiple gun shots were fired, but only one woman was hit in the arm. She was brought to the hospital in stable condition.

Police also say 6-7 people were involved in the fight.

No one was arrested.