Roy James Allen, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Roy James Allen, Jr., 68, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017, at his home.

He was born February 5, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Roy James Allen, Sr. and Olive (Winyard) Allen.

Roy was a self-employed mechanic.

He enjoyed watching TV, especially John Wayne movies and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his lifetime companion, Charlotte Allen of Warren, Ohio; children, Roy James Allen III, Josephine (Brian) Rowley, Roy James Allen IV, Tonya (Joe) Schreckengost-Calkins and Kirsten Renee Allen; sister, Eva Allen; brother, Charles Allen; grandchildren, Charlotte and Britney Rowley, Brooklyn and Treston Allen and Graysen Carpenter and great-grandchild, Kylie Allen.

Besides his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Schreckengost; two brothers and six sisters.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017, at Pineview Memorial Park Chapel, 4049 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.