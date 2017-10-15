Storm Team 27: Cold Front brings showers and colder air

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The bulk of the heavier showers are moving out of the area. We are going to continue to see light showers this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will continue to drop as the cold front moves over us. Highs tomorrow are only expected in the mid 50s.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers tapering. (40%)

Low: 44

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated lake effect rain shower. (30% AM)

High: 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny.

High: 66 Low: 42

Thursday: Sunny.

High: 68 Low: 46

Friday: Sunny.

High: 70 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 47

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50