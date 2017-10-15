Storm Team 27: Late day showers or storms



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Expect more clouds around to start the second half of the weekend. Clouds will continue to thicken through the day as a cold front approaches the Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. An isolated storm could be strong with gusty winds. Overall it will be a windy day with wind gust up to 35 MPH at times.

Cooler weather will settle in for the start of the workweek. Monday will feature highs in the middle 50s with the chance for a few showers.

Forecast

Today: Windy. Gusts to 35 mph possible. Showers or thunderstorms developing. (70%)

High: 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers tapering. (40%)

Low: 44

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated lake effect rain shower. (30%)

High: 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 46

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 49