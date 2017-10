AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two children who were critically injured in a house fire in Akron Thursday evening have died.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seward Avenue.

12-year-old Jada Snowden and 5-year-old Kymeria Cody were unresponsive by the time crews got to them. They later died at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Cody was in kindergarten and Snowden was in 7th grade.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.