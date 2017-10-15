Two Youngstown churches come together to address racism

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The leaders of two separate congregations — one predominately black and one predominately white — came together Sunday to proactively work towards ending racism.

The congregations of New Beginnings Church and Zion Lutheran Church had services at their churches in the morning, then gathered together for a potluck dinner, which ended in a group service.

Pastor Melvin Trent of New Beginnings says this is a small step towards fixing problems we see nationwide.

“When you see so much racism today — racism is totally big on Sunday morning — I wanted to come against it,” Trent said. “And I didn’t want to just talk about it, I wanted to do something about it.”

“Then we put together some teams of lay-people that are interested in racial reconciliation and fellowship,” said Duane Jesse of Zion Lutheran Church. “So we’ve been working together and this is one of the outcomes.”

The pastors say they’ve been working together for around a year, but this is the first time they’ve had an all-day event to bring the congregations together.

