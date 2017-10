YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Valley lost another undefeated team this past week, bringing the number of unbeaten teams to 6: Canfield, Girard, South Range, Wilmington and Grove City with just two more weeks left in the regular season.

Before we turn our attention to Week 9, we have to take a look back at Week 8. Sports Team 27 shot 19 games this week and we found the best of the best from the week that was in our Top Plays of the Week.

Advertisement