Accusations emerge against candidate for Struthers Municipal Judge

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – With only weeks left until Election Day, accusations swirling around the Struthers Municipal Judge race are growing.

Late last week, two women filed separate sworn statements — both claiming to be former girlfriends of Democrat and current Struthers Law Director Atty. Dom Leone.

He’s running against Republican Damian DeGenova for Struthers Municipal Judge, which covers Struthers, Springfield, New Middletown, Poland, and Lowellville.

“In my opinion, it’s a classic smear campaign put on by my opponent’s supporters or his operatives,” Leone said. “Just, basically, to smear my name toward the end of the election. There’s no merit to any of this.”

Each of the women claim they saw Leone taking improper contributions and one says she saw him using marijuana.

“Not true. Not true,” Leone said.

The statements come less than a week after a pair of dueling police reports were filed by Leone and Republican Don Manning, who’s running for state representative. They both accuse each other of menacing after an alleged confrontation at a bar in Poland Township.

Leone admits he dated both women and had them working on his campaign at different times. He thinks they’ve now been put up to attacking him, saying you really don’t know someone until you start dating them.

“I’m looking forward to the public seeing through all this bull crap here at the end, where my two ex-girlfriends come out of the woodwork and allege all these nefarious activities of mine that we could dispute.”

While DeGenova would not comment on the allegations against Leone, one of DeGenova’s law partners, Atty. Ron Yarwood, was more than willing to do so.

“How would they have that in their mind unless it was something that was discussed? I don’t know the answer to that,” Yarwood said.

He said these allegations raise suspicions about Leone’s judgment and temperament to serve.

Leone said Yarwood is biased.

“Of course…My law partner would probably say the same thing about Damian.”

At this point, no action has been taken concerning the allegations. Leone said he’s hoping none of it affects the outcome on Election Night.

