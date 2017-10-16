Amy Jo (Beatty) Beery Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Amy Jo (Beatty) Beery 39, of Lisbon, died on Monday, October 16, 2017, late in the morning at her apartment.

She was born on May 14, 1978 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Cathy Seigler and the late Kevin Wayne Beatty.

She had worked as a clerk at various locations in the Lisbon area.

Amy was a 1996 Graduate of Lisbon High School and a graduate of the Ohio Valley College.

She was one who enjoyed the outdoors and spent time by the camp fires and camping.

Amy did love her family and friends made time to be with them.

In addition to her mother of Lisbon, she is survived by her children, Kaitlyn D. Gorby of Wellsville, Robert D. Berg and Kaleana G. Berg both of Lisbon; her siblings, Marci L. Brandonisio of Hanoverton, Aaron T. Brandonisio of Lisbon and Mistic Skye Beatty of Wellsville.

There will be no services or calling hours held.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem.