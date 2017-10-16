Beverly June Frondorf Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Beverly June Frondorf will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 27 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Beverly passed away early Monday morning, October 16, at Meridian Arms Living Center.

She was born December 2, 1927 in Youngstown the daughter of the late Daniel and Margurite (Hanafin) Stambaugh.

She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Beverly enjoyed cooking and gardening.

She leaves one daughter, Jill Dearing and her husband, John of Youngstown; one brother, Lynn Stambaugh of Canfield; one daughter-in-law, Madeline Frondorf; three grandchildren, Dawn Dearing, Richard Frondorf and Rachel Brundage; as well as four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by one son, Richard Frondorf.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 27 at the Lane Funeral Home where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley in Beverly’s name.