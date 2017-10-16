Big 22 contenders: Week 8



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just two weeks remain in the high school football regular season. There are more than twenty local teams still in playoff contention.

Several individual standouts are making a serious bid for the WKBN Big 22. Here’s a look at several players that caught the attention of Sports Team 27 last week.

We begin with a Thursday night special in Niles. Howland Senior Jackson Deemer ran wild on the turf at Bo Rein Stadium. The Tigers’ tailback carried it 16 times for a staggering 230 yards, scoring three times in Howland’s 42-3 win over their backyard rival.

Big 22 veteran Parker Sherry put on a show himself Friday night. The East Palestine junior threw for 243 yards, ran for 120, and accounted for 4 touchdowns in the Bulldogs victory over Toronto.

For the fourth time this season, Girard’s Mark Waid makes the short list. The junior quarterback lit up Newton Falls on Friday night with over 400 yards through the air, and six touchdown passes. Girard remains unbeaten at 8-0.

We finish with our player of the game. The best of the Bulldogs on Friday night was Lakeview’s Evan Adair. The senior tailback rushed for 115 yards, and scored four times in their win over previously undefeated Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week.