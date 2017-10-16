Canfield Football moves up to #2 in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (20) 8-0 243

2. Lakewood St. Edward (4) 8-0 227

3. Toledo Whitmer (1) 8-0 178

4. Canton Mckinley 8-0 145

5. Hilliard Bradley 8-0 132

6. Cleveland St. Ignatius 7-1 113

7. Mentor 7-1 85

8. Centerville 7-1 60

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 53

10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 8-0 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 27. Cincinnati Moeller 23. Cincinnati Elder (1) 16. Huber Heights Wayne 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Euclid 13.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (17) 8-0 236

2. Cincinnati Anderson (2) 8-0 198

3. Wadsworth (1) 8-0 182

4. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4) 7-1 161

5. Barberton 8-0 123

6. Akron Hoban 7-1 121

7. Cincinnati La Salle (2) 6-2 115

8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 7-0 110

9. Sidney 7-1 38

10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Highland 20. Dayton Belmont 20. Olmsted Falls 17. Troy 13. Hudson 12.

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (18) 8-0 243

2. Canfield (4) 8-0 192

3. Toledo Central Catholic 7-1 184

4. Sandusky (3) 8-0 163

5. Medina Buckeye 8-0 119

6. Bay Village Bay (1) 8-0 104

(tie) Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-1 104

8. Franklin 7-1 71

9. Clyde 7-1 67

10. Parma Padua 7-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kettering Archbishop Alter 32. Goshen 17. Bellefontaine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 14. Columbus Marion-Franklin 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (21) 8-0 238

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 8-0 203

3. Perry (1) 8-0 178

4. Bellville Clear Fork 8-0 158

5. Shelby 8-0 151

6. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 120

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 66

8. St. Marys Memorial 7-1 46

9. Poland 7-1 38

10. Girard (1) 8-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oberlin Firelands 27. Lakeview 26. St. Clairsville 26. Newark Licking Valley 26. London 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23.

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (17) 8-0 239

2. Wheelersburg (6) 8-0 213

3. South Range (2) 8-0 199

4. Portsmouth West 8-0 153

5. Marion Pleasant (1) 7-0 139

6. Anna 7-1 126

7. Orwell Grand Valley 8-0 96

8. Archbold 7-1 73

9. Jamestown Greeneview 8-0 69

10. Bethel-Tate 8-0 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sullivan Black River 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 8-0 253

2. Kirtland (4) 8-0 212

3. Mogadore (1) 7-0 180

4. Nelsonville-York 8-0 145

5. Rootstown 8-0 132

6. Coldwater 6-2 105

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 7-1 96

8. Creston Norwayne 7-1 88

9. St. Henry 6-2 60

10. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sarahsville Shenandoah 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 20.

DIVISION VII

1. Norwalk St. Paul (12) 8-0 229

2. Dalton (11) 8-0 215

3. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3) 7-1 195

4. Danville 7-1 140

5. Convoy Crestview 7-1 136

6. Sidney Lehman 7-1 107

7. Lucas 7-1 94

8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 67

9. Pandora-Gilboa 7-1 63

10. McComb 7-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 31. Waterford 29. East Canton 17. Delphos St. John’s 14. Haviland Wayne Trace 13.

