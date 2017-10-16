Canfield Football moves up to #2 in AP poll

Poland, Girard, and South Range also cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown East hung around, but Canfield pulled away late for a 24-0 win Friday night to improve to 8-0.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (20) 8-0 243
2. Lakewood St. Edward (4) 8-0 227
3. Toledo Whitmer (1) 8-0 178
4. Canton Mckinley 8-0 145
5. Hilliard Bradley 8-0 132
6. Cleveland St. Ignatius 7-1 113
7. Mentor 7-1 85
8. Centerville 7-1 60
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 53
10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 8-0 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 27. Cincinnati Moeller 23. Cincinnati Elder (1) 16. Huber Heights Wayne 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Euclid 13.

DIVISION II
1. Avon (17) 8-0 236
2. Cincinnati Anderson (2) 8-0 198
3. Wadsworth (1) 8-0 182
4. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4) 7-1 161
5. Barberton 8-0 123
6. Akron Hoban 7-1 121
7. Cincinnati La Salle (2) 6-2 115
8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 7-0 110
9. Sidney 7-1 38
10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-1 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Highland 20. Dayton Belmont 20. Olmsted Falls 17. Troy 13. Hudson 12.

DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (18) 8-0 243
2. Canfield (4) 8-0 192
3. Toledo Central Catholic 7-1 184
4. Sandusky (3) 8-0 163
5. Medina Buckeye 8-0 119
6. Bay Village Bay (1) 8-0 104
(tie) Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-1 104
8. Franklin 7-1 71
9. Clyde 7-1 67
10. Parma Padua 7-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kettering Archbishop Alter 32. Goshen 17. Bellefontaine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 14. Columbus Marion-Franklin 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (21) 8-0 238
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 8-0 203
3. Perry (1) 8-0 178
4. Bellville Clear Fork 8-0 158
5. Shelby 8-0 151
6. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 120
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 66
8. St. Marys Memorial 7-1 46
9. Poland 7-1 38
10. Girard (1) 8-0 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oberlin Firelands 27. Lakeview 26. St. Clairsville 26. Newark Licking Valley 26. London 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23.

DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (17) 8-0 239
2. Wheelersburg (6) 8-0 213
3. South Range (2) 8-0 199
4. Portsmouth West 8-0 153
5. Marion Pleasant (1) 7-0 139
6. Anna 7-1 126
7. Orwell Grand Valley 8-0 96
8. Archbold 7-1 73
9. Jamestown Greeneview 8-0 69
10. Bethel-Tate 8-0 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sullivan Black River 15.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 8-0 253
2. Kirtland (4) 8-0 212
3. Mogadore (1) 7-0 180
4. Nelsonville-York 8-0 145
5. Rootstown 8-0 132
6. Coldwater 6-2 105
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 7-1 96
8. Creston Norwayne 7-1 88
9. St. Henry 6-2 60
10. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sarahsville Shenandoah 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 20.

DIVISION VII
1. Norwalk St. Paul (12) 8-0 229
2. Dalton (11) 8-0 215
3. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3) 7-1 195
4. Danville 7-1 140
5. Convoy Crestview 7-1 136
6. Sidney Lehman 7-1 107
7. Lucas 7-1 94
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 67
9. Pandora-Gilboa 7-1 63
10. McComb 7-1 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 31. Waterford 29. East Canton 17. Delphos St. John’s 14. Haviland Wayne Trace 13.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s