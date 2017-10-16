Carolyn Ann Lander Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Carolyn Ann Lander, age 85, of Braceville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 16, 2017 at her home with family by her side.

She was born on March 23, 1932, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, to the late George R. and Mary G. (McCormick) Forrest.

Carolyn graduated from Leavittsburg High School as Class Valedictorian in 1950. She received her secondary education from Kent and Youngstown State Universities.

Carolyn was married to the love of her life, David Lee Lander for more than 65 years.

She began her teaching career at Leavittsburg High School and retired from Labrae Middle School after 31 years. As a well-known and respected teacher, Carolyn made a lasting impression on many of her students throughout the years both inside and outside of the classroom. She served as a leader for the Girl Scouts and the local 4-H Club.

She loved traveling, reading, decorating cakes for friends and families’ special occasions but was most happy when surrounded by her family.

Carolyn was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Champion, Ohio, a member of Ohio’s Retired Teachers Association and Trumbull County Retired Teachers.

Carolyn will be forever remembered by her best friend and husband, David L. Lander; daughter, Karen (Ed) Chorey of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer (Jose) Nogales of Braceville, Ohio; son, David (Melissa) Lander, Jr. of Delaware, Ohio; sister, Jerry (Donald) Gintert of Howland, Ohio; brother, George (Bonnie) Forrest of Southington, Ohio; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by two nephews, George R. Forrest III and Michael Forrest.

Friends are invited to visit with family on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m., with Reverend Jon Pratt officiating.

Carolyn will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Memorial donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to the American Cancer Society Northeast Ohio Region, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio, 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences by visiting jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.