Charles “Dolan” Knight Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Charles “Dolan” Knight, 78, passed away peacefully at 4:50 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born in Sutton, West Virginia on November 29, 1938 (although his mother said October 29) to Harley Slie and Ida Pauline (Stout) Knight. He was the forth of thirteen children.

He honorably served in the United States Army and was stationed in Ansbach, Germany.

He retired in 1999 after working 32 years as a tow motor operator at General Motors in Lordstown.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, traveling and working at his son’s auction facility. His favorite place to travel was Pigeon Forge Tennessee to see the black bears.

Dolan is survived by his wife, Margaret A. “Maggie” Payne Knight whom he married on September 20, 1969; son, Larry (Doreen) Knight of Canfield; daughter, Shelly (Keith) Walters of Niles; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Noah) Rupp of Canfield, Jake Knight of Cleveland, Makenzie Walters of Struthers, Kailee Knight of Niles, Marissa Walters of Niles, Jacob Bindas of Canfield and Olivia Knight of Canfield; two great-grandsons, Adam and Jackson Rupp of Canfield; five brothers, Sampson (Wynonia) Knight of Webster Springs, West Virginia, Darel (Mary) Knight of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Ernie (Sandy) Knight of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Gary (Drema) Knight of Fairmont, West Virginia and Earl (Kay) Knight of Hilton Head, South Carolina; three sisters, Bertha Miller of Medina, Isa Furey of Niles and Linda Walter of St. Augustine, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Krista Leigh Knight whom died on January 4, 1987; two brothers, Mayness Knight and Jerry Knight and two sisters, Sharon Smith and Glenna Flanigan.

Calling Hours will be Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Greenhaven Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all their friends and family for their support, also all the people at MVI Hospice, especially Nick and Ann for their exceptional care. Maggie would especially like to thank her sisters-in-law, Bertha and Isa for without their help she would not have been able to take care of him at home.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

