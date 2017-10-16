Chelsea Spears is the morning co-anchor of WKBN 27 First News This Morning and anchor of WKBN 27 First News at Noon.

She joined the team in October 2017, which (to Chelsea’s excitement) brought her back to her home state of Ohio.

Before working at WKBN, Chelsea was the morning reporter and fill-in anchor at WOWK 13 News in Charleston, West Virginia. You may recognize Chelsea from one of her live shots that went viral in her time there (http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/32346703/broadcast-journalist-we-are-people-1st-reporters-2nd).

Chelsea got her start in television news in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio where she worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor at a local station. She worked there part-time while also earning her B.A. in Journalism from The Ohio State University.

Chelsea’s incredibly excited to be back in the Buckeye State. When she’s not at the anchor desk, you can find her snuggling with her bunny, taking a hike or catching a baseball game. She also lives on coffee (and more coffee), so you’ll likely find her in a number of local cafes.

Chelsea is passionate about making a difference in her community, and she’d love to hear from you! Connect with her on Facebook and Twitter at @chelseaWKBN.

You can also catch Chelsea live on WKBN Monday-Friday between 5-7 a.m and at Noon.