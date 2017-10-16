Christmas tree wanted: Downtown Youngstown seeking holiday showstopper

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is having trouble finding a large Christmas tree for downtown this year — so it’s asking for help.

The downtown Youngstown Christmas tree is a long-standing tradition. It’s always been donated, cut down, brought into the square, and put up with a crane.

But this year, there’s no tree to be found.

According to Youngstown Park Director Bob Burke, the tree needs to fulfill certain requirements:

From Youngstown or a surrounding community

At least 25 feet and full

Easily accessible and not close to any power lines

If you have a tree that could work, call Youngstown City Hall at 330-742-8700.

