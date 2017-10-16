Crews work to contain fire in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews in Warren worked Monday morning to contain a fire at a building on Youngstown Road.

The structure contains Uncle Sil’s Bar and Grille and apartments above it.

The fire broke out about 6 a.m. at the back of the bar.

The apartments were evacuated.

Traffic was blocked on Youngstown Road for about an hour.

According to the bar owner, the business had just been sold and the deal was finalized on Friday.

