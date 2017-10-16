Dorothy Mae Smith Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Dorothy Mae Smith, age 67 of Lake Milton, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 16, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born on November 23, 1949 in Dayton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Floyd and Ida Mae (Gamble) Johns. S

he has lived in Lake Milton most of her life.

Dorothy was married to her first husband, Ronald Dance until his passing on July 29, 1976. Dorothy married Charles Harry Smith on December 29, 1986. Dorothy and Charles have been blessed with 30 wonderful years of marriage.

Dorothy was employed as an assembler with Delta and also with the cleaning department at NEOCOM.

She enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching Christmas movies.

Loving memories of Dorothy will be carried on by her husband, Charles Smith of Lake Milton; daughters, Dawn (David) Larkin of Boardman, Tammi Wilson of Struthers and Kescha (John) Ayre of Austintown; son, Ronald Dance of Aurora; sisters, Doris Blackhurst of Warren and Carol Earl of Warren; brother, Floyd Edward Johns of Zanesville, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Lauren Dance and brothers, Earl and Donald Johns.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Vaughn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.