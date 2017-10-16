Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bindas Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bindas of Hermitage passed away at 6:17 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2017, in Applewood Personal Care Home, Brackenridge, Pennsylvania. She was 94.

Mrs. Bindas was born February 8, 1923, in Sharon, a daughter of George and Catherine (Schunn) Lederer. She was a lifelong area resident and a 1941 graduate of Farrell High School.

Betty is a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage. She was a longtime member of the former Grace Lutheran Church, Farrell, where she was a Sunday school teacher for 18 years and a leader of the church Luther League for eight years.

Betty was a member of the Cotta Society and the English Ladies Aid.

Her husband, Joe “Small” E. Bindas, whom she married in August, 1949, passed away August 23, 1978.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Joseph Bindas, Hermitage and James Alan Bindas and his wife Marian, Upper Burrell, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters, Samantha Bindas and her fiancé Cory Callen; Carly Pasinski and her husband, Justin and Mackenzie Bindas.

In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Margaret Lederer and Catherine Roth and her husband, Joe and a brother, John Lederer.

Calling hours will be 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 18 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 19 in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Gary Nelson, pastor, officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.