Fugitive of the Week: Reward available for information on leading to capture of fugitive

Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania

By Published:
Police looking for Joshua Gurto, of Conneaut, accused of raping and killing toddler

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Joshua Gurto.

Gurto is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Conneaut Police Department, accused of the aggravated murder and rape of a 13-month-old girl.

Gurto, 37, was described as a white male, about 5’10” tall and weighing 145 pounds. Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania.

If you have any information in reference to Gurto, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

