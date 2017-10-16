Girard gets state money to revamp vacant gas station

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An eyesore in downtown Girard will be getting cleaned up after the State of Ohio gave the city a grant.

The State Controlling Board awarded $100,000 to clean up the abandoned Fast Track on S. State Street.

The former McQuaids station has been empty, non-operational, and boarded for years.

The Trumbull County Treasurer’s Office acquired the land through foreclosure last year.

Revitalization of the abandoned gas station is part of Route 422 Corridor Redevelopment efforts — a collaboration between the Regional Chamber, Treasurer’s Office, Trumbull County Land Bank, and City of Girard.

