Girard gets state money to revamp vacant gas station

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An eyesore in downtown Girard will be getting cleaned up after the State of Ohio gave the city a grant.
The State Controlling Board awarded $100,000 to clean up the abandoned Fast Track on S. State Street.
The former McQuaids station has been empty, non-operational, and boarded for years.
The Trumbull County Treasurer’s Office acquired the land through foreclosure last year.
Revitalization of the abandoned gas station is part of Route 422 Corridor Redevelopment efforts — a collaboration between the Regional Chamber, Treasurer’s Office, Trumbull County Land Bank, and City of Girard.