Small plane carrying 2 people crashes in Trumbull County

It happened in the 3500 block of Gardner Barclay Road in Gustavus Township

Small plane carrying two people crashes in Gustavus Township, Trumbull County

GUSTAVUS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a plane carrying two people crashed in Gustavus Township Monday night.

The small, single-engine plane crashed in the 3500 block of Gardner Barclay Road, about two miles east of Route 11, shortly after 9 p.m.

The pilot was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was walking around at the scene.

Investigators said the plane was trying to land on a private airstrip known as the Gustavus Air Strip, which is on farmland. They said the plane missed the airstrip and landed on the farm.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew at the crash site. We are working to bring you more information as soon as we have it. Check back here and watch First News at 11 for the latest.

