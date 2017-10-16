Small plane carrying 2 people crashes in Trumbull County

GUSTAVUS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a plane carrying two people crashed in Gustavus Township Monday night.

The small, single-engine plane crashed in the 3500 block of Gardner Barclay Road, about two miles east of Route 11, shortly after 9 p.m.

The pilot was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was walking around at the scene.

Investigators said the plane was trying to land on a private airstrip known as the Gustavus Air Strip, which is on farmland. They said the plane missed the airstrip and landed on the farm.

