John Edward “Cap” Hanna Obituary

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Ohio – John Edward ‘Cap’ Hanna, 80, of Savannah Road, Shenango Township, died Monday, October 16, 2017 at his home in Shenango.

He was born May 29, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Mike Hanna and the late Lois (Powell) Boughter.

He was married to Joan (Lawson) Hanna on May 8, 1959, she survives in Shenango.

Mr. Hanna worked at Stambaugh-Thompson’s as an assistant manager and at McLean’s Trucking on the loading dock for a number of years.

He was an Air Force veteran serving in Africa and Europe.

He enjoyed fishing and shooting pool and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition he is survived by three sons, Scott R. Hanna and wife, Brenda, Curtis G. Hanna and wife, Renee and Jonathan M. Hanna and wife, Debbie, all of New Castle; two brothers, Robert Hanna of New Castle and Daniel Boughter of New Castle; two sisters, Sally Painter of Grand Junction, Colorado and Cindy Simpkins of New Castle; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Harold Boughter; his brother, William Hanna and his sisters, Carol Lenhart and Charlotte Boughter.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, October 18 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home with Rev. William Schafer officiating.