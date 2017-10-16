Martha J. Ferry Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Martha J. Ferry, age 88, of Quartermile Rd., Hempfield Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, October 16, 2017 in the ER of UPMC Horizon in Greenville.

She was born in Transfer, Pennsylvania on May 13, 1929 to Roland D. and Margaret A. (McGrath) Heile.

She was a 1947 graduate of Transfer High School and a 1951 graduate of Grove City College, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce Degree.

Martha worked as a secretary at the former R.D. Werner Co. from 1951 – 1958 and then became a dedicated homemaker.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Greenville and had been a past volunteer for 15 years at Greenville Regional Hospital.

On July 27, 1957 she married Robert L. Ferry, he survives. Also surviving are two sons, John A. Ferry of Phoenix, Arizona and James R. Ferry and his wife, Jody of Greenville; a brother, John D. Heile and his wife, Mary Lee of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Alexander; a sister-in-law, Jane Heile of Greenville and an exchange student with whom Martha became close to, Daniela Baban-Hurrle and her husband, Randy and their daughter, Alexandra, all of Syracuse.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, George Heile.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Theresa Robison, officiating Pastor of First United Methodist Church.

Burial with comittal prayers will be in Shenango Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 73 Clinton St., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.