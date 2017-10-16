Medical pot companies hoping to sell in Youngstown pitch to council

Related Coverage Medical pot dispensary hopes to move into Youngstown’s Mahoning Plaza

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three companies want to sell medical marijuana in Youngstown and on Monday night, they pitched their plans to city council.

Holistic Health Partners, JB Hamlin & Company, and the Green Mile Solutions all explained to council members what medical marijuana in Youngstown could look like.

A.J. Carabello, with Holistic Health, said his company has signed a tentative lease to set up shop in the Mahoning Plaza.

“We want to do this right for the community. I’m a licensed pharmacist so from the medical background perspective, I feel it’s essential to have a medical professional overseeing this operation.”

He said medical cannabis is just another drug.

“There are great benefits to be had, the research is starting to come out. If the research wasn’t there, I wouldn’t be interested in this.”

Green Mile Solutions is owned by Darrin Farrow, of Westlake near Cleveland. He has almost seven years of experience in the industry and worked at facilities in other states.

“It’ll be very good for the states. Not just for the opiates but for job creation and overall better medicine without the bad side effects,” he said.

Farrow wouldn’t say where Green Mile Solutions’ Youngstown facility would be located.

The third group, BJ Hamlin & Company, does not yet have a location selected in Youngstown but it does have locations in Illinois.

There are only two medical marijuana dispensary licenses available in all of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Ashtabula counties. Youngstown City Council will not be the ones to decide if the groups can come here. That decision is up to the state’s board of pharmacy.

“We could restrict them if we didn’t want them in the community. However, we have updated our zoning so we have them as a regulated use so we can put some additional restrictions in place,” said Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray.

The site proposed for the Mahoning Plaza needs the approval of the planning commission, which will hold a hearing on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m. on the sixth floor of Youngstown City Hall.

