Megan Jo Rice Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Megan Jo Rice, age 38, of Lordstown went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 16, 2017 following a five-year battle with cancer.

Born May 17, 1979 in Farrell, Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Henry E. and Elaine C. (Shaner) Rice.

A 1997 graduate of Lordstown High School, she graduated from YSU with a degree in Criminal Justice.

She formerly worked during the summers at GM in Lordstown and as a Corrections Officer at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Hubbard where she was also a firearms instructor.

She was an active member of the Bailey Rd. Baptist Church where she was involved in many activities; she was involved in the Relay for Life as well as Joanie’s Sisters Cancer Support Group. She enjoyed hiking, camping, Christian concerts, going to the beach and traveling with her daughter.

Besides her parents, survivors include her daughter, Kileigh; two sisters, Amy (Larry) DeMarco and Carrie (Aaron) Means; two nieces and four nephews; grandfather, Samuel Shaner; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Friends will be received on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Bailey Road Baptist Church, 2121 N. Bailey Rd., North Jackson 44451, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the service, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. with brother-in-law, Chaplain Aaron Means officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lordstown Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Joanie’s Sisters Cancer Support Group, c/o Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

To share a memory or to send a condolence, visit: www.lanefuneralhomes.com.