Miss. school removes ‘Mockingbird’ from lesson, ‘makes people uncomfortable’

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is being removed from a junior-high reading list in a Mississippi school district

A young girl statue reads "To Kill a Mockingbird" by author Harper Lee, Monday, July 13, 2015, in Monroeville, Ala. Lee's new novel, "Go Set a Watchman" is set for release July 14, 2015, and the town includes sites featured in both novels.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — “To Kill a Mockingbird” is being removed from a junior-high reading list in a Mississippi school district.

The Sun Herald reports that Biloxi administrators pulled the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum this week. School board vice president Kenny Holloway says the district received complaints that some of the book’s language “makes people uncomfortable.”

Published in 1960, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee deals with racial inequality in a small Alabama town.

A message on the school’s website says “To Kill A Mockingbird” teaches students that compassion and empathy don’t depend upon race or education. Holloway says other books can teach the same lessons.

The book remains in Biloxi school libraries.

