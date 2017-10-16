Negley teen driver enters plea in fatal crash case

Andrew Shultz, 16, is charged with reckless homicide

By Published:
Ohio State Highway Patrol is at the scene of a two-car crash on Market Street in North Lima that has slowed traffic.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County teenager should be back in court in December after a not-true plea was made for him Monday in connection with a fatal crash in August. 

The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Michael Helon, Jr. and badly injured his wife, Kendra Helon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 16-year-old Andrew Shultz, of Negley, was weaving from lane to lane and looking down at his cell phone before the crash. It happened on Market Street Extension near Western Reserve on August 20.

Shultz’s car collided with the Helon’s Jeep as it was sitting in a driveway off the road.

In his statement to investigators, Shultz denied using his phone, saying it was on a playlist but that he wasn’t using it. He told investigators that he didn’t remember when he first noticed the Jeep.

Shultz has been charged in Juvenile Court with reckless homicide.

He remains free and in the custody of his parents.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s