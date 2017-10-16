Niles crime activity: Man reports woman chased him with butcher knife

Thursday, Oct. 5

1:56 p.m. – 200 block of Cassandra Dr., a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose.

8:21 p.m. – 100 block of Helen Ave., a woman was taken to the hospital after a reported overdose.

10:27 p.m. – 5600 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police received a report that an irate customer trashed KFC’s drive-thru after being asked to move up and wait for her food. Another customer was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle involved.

Friday, Oct. 6

10:59 a.m. – 200 block of Highland Ave., a woman reported all of her son’s guns stolen from a home. She said there were no signs of forced entry.

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:59 a.m. – 1000 block of Robbins Ave., a man called police to report his neighbor exposing himself during an argument. An officer spoke to the suspect but said he was too agitated to carry on a conversation.

Sunday, Oct. 8

2:52 p.m. – 600 block of North Rd. SE, report that copper was cut out of air conditioning units at Niles Christian Assembly.

5:55 p.m. – 100 block of Woodglen Ave., report that someone broke into a house while the owner was out of town.

6:06 p.m. – 900 block of Great East Plaza, a TJ Maxx employee reported finding a dead dog in a bag behind the building. The mall’s maintenance staff was called to take care of the dead animal.

Monday, Oct. 9

1:19 p.m. – 800 block of Ann Ave., Jeremiah Medley, 33, arrested and charged with burglary. Witnesses called police to report seeing Medley climb through the back window of a house. Medley told police he lived there but police said he had been warned not to come back to the property after his ex-girlfriend called police about him trespassing. Medley entered no plea to the charge.

3:59 p.m. – 5400 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a caller reported that a man went into Sons of Italy and threatened to shoot him during an argument over a parking space. A report was taken on the incident.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

6:45 a.m. – 100 block of Camrose Dr., Reginald Wells V, 25, arrested and charged with voyeurism and importuning. A woman reported that her 12-year-old daughter saw Wells standing outside of her bedroom window while she was getting ready for school. She said Wells, a neighbor, also made a sexually-explicit comment while standing outside of the window. Wells pleaded not guilty to voyeurism and entered no plea for the importuning charge.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

2:17 a.m. – 700 block of Summit Ave., Courtney Layman, 30, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A man told police Layman was chasing him around the house with a butcher knife and that he locked himself in a bathroom. He said their 10-year-old child was in the house at the time, according to a police report. Layman was arrested and the child was taken to a relative’s house. Children Services was also contacted regarding the incident.

12:09 p.m. – 100 block of Sayers Ave., theft of baby wipes and a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Niles Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

