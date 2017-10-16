ODOT announces 3-year road improvement project in Mahoning County

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A $10.5 million project to improve bridge conditions and safety on Mahoning County roadways is expected to begin next spring and last about three years.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Monday that crews will remove a bridge and replace it with fill material and asphalt pavement along northbound Interstate 680 between Oak Hill Avenue and Ridge Avenue. In addition, structure maintenance — including bridge deck replacement and concrete patching — is proposed for 11 structures along I-680 between State Route 711 and the Western Reserve Road interchanges.

The project also proposes to install 1.80 miles of median cable barrier between the North Meridian Road and the Belle Vista Avenue interchanges.

Beginning in spring 2018, northbound I-680 (including all lanes and entrance ramps from U.S. Route 62 to Edwards Street) will be closed or detoured for a maximum of 30 consecutive days to remove the bridge between Oak Hill Avenue and Ridge Avenue. Southbound I-680 will also be reduced to one lane of traffic, and the entrance ramps from High Street, Mahoning Avenue, Oakwood Avenue and Silliman Street will be closed for a maximum of two consecutive weekends to complete the rehabilitation work on the structure carrying I-680 over Oak Hill Avenue.

The northbound I-680 closure and southbound I-680 lane closures won’t be concurrent, according to ODOT.

In 2019 and 2020, the 711 exit ramp to southbound I-680 will be closed or detoured for a maximum of nine months. Also in 2019, the Belle Vista Avenue entrance ramp to northbound I-680 will be closed or detoured for a maximum of 45 consecutive days.

These closures are required to perform the rehabilitation work on the structures carrying I-680 over Cherry Hill Avenue and the Youngstown and Austintown Railroad, according to ODOT.

In 2020 or 2021, the Mahoning Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-680 will be closed or detoured for a maximum of 60 consecutive days to perform the rehabilitation work on the structure carrying I-680 over Price Road (Mill Creek Park) and Mill Creek. Additionally, the southbound I-680 exit ramp to South Avenue will be closed or detoured for a maximum of 14 consecutive days to perform the rehabilitation work on the structures carrying I-680 over Delason Avenue and the Youngstown and Southeastern Railroad.

All construction, lane restriction/closure, roadway/ramp closure and detour information will be posted along the affected routes and on ODOT’s District 4 website prior to the start of project construction.

To ensure the proposed project is viable and successful, ODOT is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of this proposed project. Any comments may be submitted to ODOT by November 13, 2017.