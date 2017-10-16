Philomena Constantine Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church for Philomena Constantine, 95, who passed away peacefully on Monday, October 16.

She was born February 4, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Dienizo and Josephine Ronci.

She was a 1940 graduate of East High School and worked in the school lunch cafeteria at St. Anthony’s School.

She was one of the founding members of St. Christine Parish on Schenley Avenue in Youngstown and belonged to St. Christine’s Seniors and St. Anthony’s Seniors.

Surviving are a son, William Constantine of Youngstown; a daughter, Mary Jo Constantine Darr of Youngstown and a granddaughter, Erin Darr (fiancé David Weitz). She is also survived by a sister, Mary (Victor) Pisani of Struthers and a sister-in-law, Mary Ronci of Campbell and a beloved dog, Alice.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Constantine, whom she married in 1948; two sisters, Frances (Michael) Bartone and Rita (Joe) Cramer and a brother, Angelo Ronci.

Friends will be received one hour prior to the funeral service, on Friday, October 20 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church.

The family would like to thank the employees at AustinWoods and Crossroads Hospice for the exceptional care they gave Philomena.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.