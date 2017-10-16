Seeking 1st win, Niles visits Jefferson this Friday

The Red Dragons will play at Jefferson this Friday.

Niles Dragons football – Niles, Ohio

2017 Niles Football Stats
Through Week 8
Coach: Brian Shaner
Record: 0-8

Next Game: at Jefferson this Friday

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 13.4
Total Offense: 277.3
Scoring Defense: 37.4

Individual Stats
Passing
Jordan Soda – 1184 yards, 53.0% (105-198), 7 TDs

Rushing
Robbie Savin – 765 yards, 6.0 avg, 4 TDs

Receiving
Trent Johnson – 28 catches, 248 yards, TD
Alex Lawrence – 19 catches, 222 yards, TD
Nate Fowler – 18 catches, 245 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles
Robbie Savin – 67
Preston Turner – 53
David Mays – 51

Kicking
Chase Sudzina – 12/13 XPT, 5/5 FG (lg 41)

