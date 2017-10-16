Stefano Simeone Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Stefano Simeone, 87, passed away late Monday evening, October 16, 2017, at The Manor at Autumn Hills after a long and fulfilling life.

Stefano was born February 17, 1930, in Formicola, Italy, a son of the late Gaetano and Carmela Dirubba Simeone and came to the United States and Girard in 1962. Stefano later moved to New Jersey where he lived and worked for many years until he returned to Girard.

Mr. Simeone held various jobs and positions throughout his work life. Among them, he worked for Dubois Chemicals in New Jersey and for Easco Aluminum.

He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Stefano was an avid hunter and gardener. He enjoyed making wine, reading, history and geography. He loved to walk the mall with his friends and he greatly loved the outdoors but his greatest love of all was his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Gaetano (Marisa) Simeone of Niles; two daughters, Maria Simeone Stanley of Columbus and Carmela (Charles, Jr.) Leach of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Stefanie Simeone, Carla Simeone, Samantha Stanley, Steven Stanley, Erica Leach and Andrea Simeone; two brothers, Pasquale Simeone of Bern, Switzerland and Antonio Simeone of Padua, Italy; a sister, Maria Ferrandino of Hamden, Connecticut; many extended family members and many friends.

Stefano’s wife, Stefanella Migliozzi Simeone, whom he married May 1, 1954, passed away May 8, 1998. Besides his wife, an infant grandson, Anthony Simeone and two brothers, Dominico and Michele Simeone, preceded Stefano in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, where Stefano will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Mr. Simeone’s family.

