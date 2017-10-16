Storm Team 27: A cool start to the workweek

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The chance for a few isolated showers will stay in the forecast through the early part of the afternoon. Skies will continue to clear into the evening. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 30s. Patchy frost is possible.

Sunny skies will stick around through the workweek and into the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect rain shower. (20%)
High: 56

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy frost.
Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 61

Wednesday: Sunny.
High: 66  Low: 42

Thursday: Sunny.
High: 68  Low: 46

Friday: Sunny.
High:  70  Low: 48

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  72  Low: 47

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  73  Low: 50

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  68  Low: 52

