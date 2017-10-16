Storm Team 27: Cold start Tuesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Colder temperatures expected into Tuesday morning with readings dropping into the low 30’s! Frost will be possible through early morning.

Look for mainly sunny skies Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 60’s. Great weather is expected through the week with a lot of sunshine and temperatures getting warmer each day.

Forecast

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Frost early.

High: 61

Tuesday night: Clear. A cool night.

Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny.

High: 67 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 51

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 51

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 50