Storm Team 27: Cold start Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast frost

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Colder temperatures expected into Tuesday morning with readings dropping into the low 30’s!   Frost will be possible through early morning.

Look for mainly sunny skies Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 60’s.  Great weather is expected through the week with a lot of sunshine and temperatures getting warmer each day.

Forecast

Tuesday:  Mainly sunny. Frost early.
High:  61

Tuesday night:  Clear.  A cool night.
Low:  40

Wednesday:  Sunny.
High:  67  Low:  40

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High:  69  Low:  45

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  70  Low:  47

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  72  Low:  51

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  72  Low:  51

Monday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:  69  Low:  53

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:  58  Low:  50

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s