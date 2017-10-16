Storm Team 27: Cooler to start the workweek



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today will be a much cooler day across the Valley. Temperatures are in the 40s to start the day, and will only climb to the middle 50s into the afternoon. The chance for a few lake effect rain showers will stay in the forecast through the day. Skies will clear into tonight and the remainder of the week features quite a bit of sunshine.

Forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect rain shower. (30%)

High: 55

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy frost.

Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 61

Wednesday: Sunny.

High: 66 Low: 42

Thursday: Sunny.

High: 68 Low: 46

Friday: Sunny.

High: 70 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 47

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 68 Low: 52