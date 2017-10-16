Storm Team 27: Cooler to start the workweek

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Today will be a much cooler day across the Valley. Temperatures are in the 40s to start the day, and will only climb to the middle 50s into the afternoon. The chance for a few lake effect rain showers will stay in the forecast through the day. Skies will clear into tonight and the remainder of the week features quite a bit of sunshine.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect rain shower. (30%)
High: 55
Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy frost.
Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 61
Wednesday: Sunny.
High: 66 Low: 42
Thursday: Sunny.
High: 68 Low: 46
Friday: Sunny.
High: 70 Low: 48
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 47
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 50
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 52
