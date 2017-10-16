Storm Team 27: Cooler to start the workweek

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Today will be a much cooler day across the Valley. Temperatures are in the 40s to start the day, and will only climb to the middle 50s into the afternoon. The chance for a few lake effect rain showers will stay in the forecast through the day. Skies will clear into tonight and the remainder of the week features quite a bit of sunshine.

Forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect rain shower. (30%)
High: 55

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy frost.
Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 61

Wednesday: Sunny.
High: 66  Low: 42

Thursday: Sunny.
High: 68  Low: 46

Friday: Sunny.
High:  70  Low: 48

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  72  Low: 47

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  73  Low: 50

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  68  Low: 52

 

