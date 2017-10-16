Suspect facing drug trafficking charge after Youngstown traffic stop

Antwane Peeples, of Youngstown, was charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine

By Published:
Crack cocaine seized in Youngstown traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers reported finding 29 grams of crack cocaine during a Youngstown traffic stop.

Thursday, troopers stopped a rented 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee on South Avenue for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, investigators reported smelling marijuana.

A search of the vehicle then uncovered a plastic bag containing the crack cocaine, according to Highway Patrol. Investigators said the value of the drugs was $2,642.

Antwane J. Peeples, 26, of Youngstown, was charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies. He was incarcerated in the Mahoning County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s