Thomas Robert Moore Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Thomas Robert Moore, 70, of Salem, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017, at the home of his daughters.

He was born on December 5, 1946 in Salem, the son of the late Kenneth Edward Moore and Margaret Mary (Ohotnicky (Eskay)) Moore.

He was an auto body technican and worked at various locations his entire life.

He attended the St. Patricks Catholic School and went on to graduate in 1965 from the Leetonia High School.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He spent much of his time at home, chopping and stacking wood, fishing, having campfires and tinkering with old vehicles and vintage tractors.

Tom is survived by his children, Mark Thomas Moore of Leetonia and Tammy Sue Moore of Columbiana; siblings, Jean (Wayne) MacLochlan of Canfield and Ed Moore of Leetonia; grandchildren, Layla Moore of Canfield and Ethan Caldwell of Columbiana and many many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Rita Moore-Stanley.

A private family Mass will be held in the St. Patricks Catholic Church in Leetonia. The Celebrant will be Rev. Fr. Bob Edwards of the church.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem.