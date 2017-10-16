Troopers targeting Trumbull County school zones for School Bus Safety Week



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is using this week to remind drivers and students about dangers around school buses.

Monday kicked off National School Bus Safety Week.

If you routinely drive along a bus route or in a school zone, you’ll probably see more law enforcement out patrolling in those areas this week.

Monday morning, troopers were out before the sun following buses on their routes. They were making sure that drivers weren’t passing buses when their stop signs were out.

Of the 28 buses that troopers followed in Trumbull County, no citations were issued for illegal passing, but five citations were issued for school zone violations.

“It’s our job in law enforcement to do our part to ensure that they do get to school and get home from school safely each and every day,” said Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Holt.

According to figures released by Highway Patrol, from 2014 to 2016, more than 4,000 drivers were convicted of failing to stop for a stopped school bus.

