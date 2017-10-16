UAW backs Sen. Brown after some unions left Dems in 2016

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has landed the endorsement of the United Auto Workers a year after Ohio Democrats saw a series of labor unions abandon their Senate candidate for his Republican opponent.

The UAW’s backing of Brown is hardly a surprise. Brown and labor are longtime allies. In a video released Monday to accompany the endorsement, Brown thanked the UAW and credited them with leading the creation of the American middle class.

Yet the unusual 2016 election threw many previously predictable political patterns into question – and not just at the presidential level.

Democratic ex-Gov. Ted Strickland saw several big labor unions – including the Teamsters, Fraternal Order of Police and the United Mine Workers – defect last cycle and back Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)