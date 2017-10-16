Ursuline looks to play spoiler with Mooney vying for playoffs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A year ago, Mooney snuck away with a 13-9 victory over Ursuline in week nine on a Patrick Pelini touchdown run with just 24 seconds remaining in the contest. Pelini finished with game with 2 touchdowns (punt return and a run) and a pair of interceptions.

This year, Ursuline (2-6) will look to play spoiler as Mooney is vying for a playoff spot.

The Cardinals have won three of their last four since the middle of September. Wins over Boardman (21-7), St. Joe’s of New York (34-6) and Harding (15-14) coupled with a one-point loss to Buchtel (10-9) in week seven have Mooney at 4-4 with a pair of home matchups on the horizon. In their last outing against Harding, Antonio Page scored on a 1-yard run with 3:34 remaining to tie the game and Andrew Philibin’s extra point pushed the Cardinals ahead. Harding turned the ball over on downs on the Cardinals’ 32-yard line with 44 seconds left.

Ursuline has fallen in five of their last six contests to put the Irish at 2-6 with a couple of tough road dates to finish the regular season. Ursuline is looking to avoid back-to-back 7-loss seasons. In order to avoid such a skid, the Irish would have to close out the season with back-to-back wins against teams who are seeking playoff berths.

In their last outing, the Irish fell to Boardman in double overtime 20-14 on the Game of the Week this past Thursday. Joe Floyd ran for 187 yards on the ground. Ursuline tallied 388 total yards of offense, 332 of those were rushing yards. However, the Irish lost the ball twice compared to 0 giveaways for Boardman.

This will mark the 64th meeting between these two rivals. The Cardinals have the 40-20-3 advantage. Mooney has won three of the last four.

Last Five Meetings

October 21, 2016 – Mooney, 13-9

October 23, 2015 – Ursuline, 28-6

October 24, 2014 – Mooney, 31-7

October 25, 2013 – Mooney, 29-14

October 19, 2012 – Ursuline, 44-24

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 19.5; Mooney, 17.6

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 16.9; Ursuline, 33.5

Upcoming Schedule

Ursuline

Oct. 27 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-3)

Mooney

Oct. 27 – Fitch (5-3)