Woman hit by gunfire during Youngstown street fight

When officers arrived, the discovered that the 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and that she was in stable condition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was shot in the arm while she was a bystander at a street fight on the city’s south side.

Officers were called about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to the 2800 block of Market Street on reports of a woman who was shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and that she was in stable condition.

The victim told police that she was leaning against a car parked on Market Street when a group of girls started fighting near a food truck. The fight spilled out into the street, stopping traffic. The victim said she heard gunfire and realized she had been hit.

The victim got someone near the scene to drive her to the hospital.

Police found several shell casing on the sidewalk near the area where the fight broke out.

Other witnesses have been interviewed. No arrests have been made.

