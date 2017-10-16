Youngstown City Schools collecting donations for Puerto Rico

Schools in the district are collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

The Youngstown City School District is stepping up to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

All this week, every city school in the district is accepting donations from students and the public.

Items needed are bottled water, powdered baby formula, baby wipes, canned goods, non-perishable food items and solar lights.

The donation drive just started Monday, but students are already answering the call for help.

“We know we have a lot of families in the community whose relatives and families are impacted by what went on there, so we’re trying to get our students involved in sending some relief that way for those folks and their families,” said

Items can also be dropped off at The Linc, at 128 Jacobs Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

