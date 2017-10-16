Youngstown mom, boyfriend plead guilty to charges in boy’s drug-related death

Raenell Allen and Kevin Gamble pleaded guilty to child endangering, while Gamble also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Raenell Allen turned herself into the Mahoning County Court Common Pleas and was taken into custody.
Raenell Allen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman and her boyfriend pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of the woman’s son.

Raenell Allen and Kevin Gamble each pleaded guilty to child endangering on Monday, right before jury selection was scheduled to begin in their trial. Gamble also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The two were arrested in May after an investigation into the death of 9-year-old Marcus Lee, who was Allen’s son.

Prosecutors said Lee died the day after Christmas from what doctors called “acute cocaine toxicity.”  A police report said he was having seizures and couldn’t breathe on his own.

Gamble will be sentenced on November 30, while Allen will be sentenced on December 5.

Kevin Gamble

 

