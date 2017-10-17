After firing attorneys, accused Youngstown killer asks for counsel again

Jury orientation is set to begin this Friday in the capital murder case of Lance Hundley. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accused murderer from Youngstown has filed a handwritten motion, asking for a public defender.

This comes after Lance Hundley has twice fired his attorneys, asking to represent himself during the murder trial.

Hundley is accused of killing Erika Huff and beating her mother in November 2015 as well as setting the woman’s house on fire to cover the crimes.

He took over his case last month after again firing his two attorneys who are now acting as his “side counsel.”

Last week, Hundley accused those lawyers of not doing enough for him and dragging their feet, which they denied.

Hundley has requested that Columbus Attorney Gregory Meyers serve as his counsel.

