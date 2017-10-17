Bond set at $750K for man accused of Rogers drive-by shooting

Joseph Allen Reed is charged with felonious assault

By Published:
Joseph Allen Reed is charged with felonious assault related to a drive-by shooting in Rogers.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from East Palestine accused of shooting another man in the head while he slept was in court Tuesday morning.

Joseph Allen Reed is charged with felonious assault.

Bond was set at $750,000, and he was appointed an attorney.

Police say Reed fired several shots into a house in Rogers early Monday and hit a man who was sleeping on a couch. Officers say Reed knew that the man often slept in that spot.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Police haven’t said what the motive for the shooting may have been.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s