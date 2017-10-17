Bond set for Youngstown man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

Jeremiah Rodriguez is charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating obscene material

Jeremiah Rodriguez, 23, is facing charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating obscene material.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl was in court Tuesday morning.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Rodriguez was arrested by U.S. Marshals earlier this month at an apartment building on Youngstown’s east side.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Jeremiah Rodriguez repeatedly raped and assaulted a young girl who was just five years old at the time. They say he also showed the victim pornographic material.

If convicted, he faces a life prison sentence.

