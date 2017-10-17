Bond set for Youngstown man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl was in court Tuesday morning.
Jeremiah Rodriguez, 23, is facing charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating obscene material.
His bond was set at $200,000.
Rodriguez was arrested by U.S. Marshals earlier this month at an apartment building on Youngstown’s east side.
Prosecutors said 23-year-old Jeremiah Rodriguez repeatedly raped and assaulted a young girl who was just five years old at the time. They say he also showed the victim pornographic material.
If convicted, he faces a life prison sentence.
.