Car slams into house in Warren, driver takes off

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are looking for the driver of a truck who they say drove into a porch, hit another car and then ran away.

It happened around midnight Monday near the corner of Tod Avenue and Hoyt Street S.W.

People who live in the neighborhood say they heard the truck hit the porch, hit a car and slam into a house.

Sharese Tucker was inside the house doing homework when the crash happened.

“The TV falls on me, the china cabinet’s falling. They are in the living room- my grandparents, and everything starts caving in. I’m like get out of the house. We have to get out now,” said Sharese Tucker.

Police say the driver of the truck was gone when they got there.

Officers had the truck towed. No arrests have been made.