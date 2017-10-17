Carl F. Myers Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Carl F. Myers, Jr., of Sharon, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017, in his residence surrounded by his wife and family. He was 70.

Mr. Myers was born November 29, 1946, in Sharon, a son of Carl F. Myers, Sr. and Mary L (Palo) Myers.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1965 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Carl proudly served two tours of duty in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a draftsman at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Company. Carl then served 27 years as a patrolman for the Southwest Mercer County Regional Police Department and previously served in the same capacity at the Farrell Police Department, retiring in 1999.

He was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, Mercer.

Carl was a 3rd Degree Master Mason and member of the Shenango Valley Free and Accepted Masons, Lodge 810, Hermitage; American Legion, Post 0432, Wheatland and the VFW, Post 6166, Hermitage.

An avid outdoorsman, Carl also enjoyed cooking, particularly on the spit over an open pit or in the smoker.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Nancy E. Heckathorn, whom he married April 17, 1971; two daughters, Toni Lynn Myers, Mercer and Cari Anne Whiteman, Jacksonville, North Carolina; a son, Mike (Nikki) Myers, Jackson Center, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren, Vincent, Nicholas and Christian Whiteman; and Michael, Tyler and Sophia Myers. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maryanne Fahl.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 or online at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 20 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 29 in the funeral home, with Rev. August Hurst, pastor of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, officiating.

