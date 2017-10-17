David Allen Black Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – David Allen Black, 52, of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

David was born on June 25, 1965 to Lawrence G. and Judith A. (Jewell) Black in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Mercer High School.

David worked as a truck driver for U.S. Xpress. Previously, he worked at the Reznor Plant.

He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

David loved watching football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle and surfing the internet.

David is survived by his daughter, Cheyenne E. Black and son, Zachary D. Black, both of Edmond, Oklahoma; mother, Judith A. (William L.) Redzinak of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brothers, Mark L. (Kathleen A.) Black of Erie, Pennsylvania and Daniel L. Black, of Sharon, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, a niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father, Lawrence G. Black and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday, October 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. William Locke, officiating.

Burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.